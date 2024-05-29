Getting Jeffrey Dean Morgan In The Boys Was Not An Easy Feat

For those lucky enough to have experienced this, think back to how you first managed to get your dream job. The painstaking process of gathering enough relevant experience over the years, looking for open positions, and sending out résumés to whomever will take them — not to mention all the rejections along the way — can turn even the best and most optimistic of us into cynical grumps. Actors, for all the glitz and glamor we see from the outside looking in, oftentimes have to suffer through similar moments of heartbreak over and over again. Not all actors, however, are Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Season 4 of the hit Prime Video series "The Boys" is rapidly approaching and, despite some casting turnover in recent years, the stars keep bringing viewers back again and again. Last season added Jensen Ackles to its formidable roster as the superhero Soldier Boy, while past guest appearances include the likes of Aya Cash's white supremacist Stormfront, Giancarlo Esposito's sinister Vought CEO Stan Edgar, and even Simon Pegg in the early going as Hughie Campbell's (Jack Quaid) father.

It's now "Watchmen" and "The Walking Dead" alum Morgan's turn in the spotlight as, well, a mysterious unnamed character that has remained suspiciously under wraps. Someone of his caliber doesn't exactly need to audition for new roles, but that doesn't mean his "The Boys" gig came easy. Morgan and series creator Eric Kripke, both of whom previously collaborated on "Supernatural," have flirted with making a reunion happen for years, but it wasn't meant to be ... until now. It's been a long and winding path to get to this point, starting with Morgan first becoming a fan of the violent superhero show and culminating with his hiring. In between, a Twitter interaction may have sealed the deal.