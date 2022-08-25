The Boys Season 4 Is Now A Supernatural Reunion As Jeffrey Dean Morgan Joins The Cast

Jeffrey Dean Morgan has spent the past few years trying to suit up for a cameo on "The Boys," but scheduling woes kept getting in the way. Until now. Evidently, all he needed was the extra special push of jealousy to get things hashed out. After seeing his former "Supernatural" co-star Jensen Ackles get a well-deserved spotlight on the depraved Prime Video series, Morgan has cleared his schedule to get down and dirty with "The Boys." Okay, that's not entirely true — Morgan is in fact a very busy man (he's headlining an upcoming spin-off of "The Walking Dead"), but what could be more important than reuniting with his TV son?

Jeffrey Dean Morgan has signed on for a recurring role in the fourth season of "The Boys," the details of which are being kept under wraps. Although he got a shoutout on the series' official Twitter account, the creatives refuse to reveal whether or not Morgan will be spending his onscreen time in tights.

Chuffed to welcome @JDMorgan to The Boys S4. Can't confirm if he's gettin' any tights, though. pic.twitter.com/ApDpQgo0QC — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) August 25, 2022

We also don't know for sure that Morgan will have an onscreen reunion with Jensen Ackles, given the way Solider Boy's story shook out in the aftermath of the season 3 finale. But we do know that he'll be linking back up with "Supernatural" creator turned "The Boys" showrunner Eric Kripke. This is the part where Prime Video realizes that four seasons of "The Boys" have just been an elaborate scheme from Kripke to reboot "Supernatural," with superheroes. If he drops any more hints about getting Jared Padalecki onboard too, then his master scheme will officially be revealed.