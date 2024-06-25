The Boys' New Character Firecracker Was Inspired By One Of The Worst American Politicians

The sheer stupidity of the misinformation on display feels painfully accurate to today's political landscape, right down to Firecracker's gleeful, empty taunt of Starlight when she finally breaks and shows up to beat the woman to a pulp. "So you finally came to de-" the conspiracy theorist begins to say, but the word "debate" is cut off when Starlight, incensed by the show's mudslinging and abortion exposé, punches her. Elsewhere in his interview with Variety, Kripke noted that "The Boys" doesn't exactly veil its satire under layers of ambiguity. "The show's not subtle. It wears its politics on its sleeve," he told the outlet. "And it's funny to rip on the madness on the right, and we get some shots in on the left of all the performative wokeness and everything."

The official social media channels for the show are in on the overt, wince-inducingly accurate political parody too: the official video description for a clip of Firecracker and The Deep's duet takes on the voice of Vought International, the mega-corporation that's been capitalizing on Homelander's alt-right power trip and the evangelical Christian angle of Supes like Firecracker. "God Himself smiled down from heaven as they sang, and we bet He'll be streaming on Voughtify too!" the video's description jokes. Ultimately, Kripke says that the character was created from the idea that a figure like Trump often turns out to be just the tip of the political iceberg. "Just that idea — it wouldn't just start and end with Homelander, he would start to create these spores that would grow into these other characters," Kripke said, "and she's a version of that." This is why "The Boys" remains the most nightmarishly accurate depiction of superheroes on TV.