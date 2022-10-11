Everything We Know About The Boys Season 4's New Supes

Sister Sage will be played by Susan Heyward, who you might recognize as Tamika Ward on "Orange is the New Black" or Deena Pilgrim on "Powers." We already know Heyward's more than capable of playing tough, powerful characters, so it'll certainly be interesting to see how she handles this new role as a crimefighting superhero.

As for Sage herself: we don't have much to go on, as there is no Sister Sage in the source material. Even if she was a comics character, that wouldn't give us much of an idea: the show's version of Soldier Boy, after all, was nothing like his comic book counterpart. However, the name "Sage" gives us a few hints.

Remember that season 2 episode where the Boys headed to Sage Grove Center, the secret facility run by Stormfront (Aya Cash) that was experimenting on people with Compound V? Well, Sister Sage's name seems to imply that this is where she's from, and if what we've seen of the Center is anything to go on, it means she's probably been through a whole lot. We can only hope she deals with it in a healthy way.

The show's Twitter account described her as being "already a thousand steps ahead of you," which might imply that she's able to see the future, or that she's able to read people and guess their decisions really well. Or maybe she's like A-Train, with some sort of speed-related power.