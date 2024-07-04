The Boys Season 4 Joins The Time-Honored Tradition Of Batman Parodies

Spoilers for "The Boys" to follow.

"The Boys" season 4 is making the best use of its spin-off series "Gen V." The season is not only incorporating the supe-killing virus developed during "Gen V" season 1, but now some familiar faces are joining the party. Among them is the supe detective Robert Vernon/Tek Knight (Derek Wilson).

Introduced in "Gen V" episode 4, "The Whole Truth," Tek Knight debuted on "The Boys" itself in season 4, episode 5, "Beware The Jabberwock, My Son." The sixth and most recent episode, "Dirty Business," brings him back into focus as Hughie (Jack Quaid) goes undercover in Tek Knight's home: a stately manor.

"Gen V" already used Tek Knight as a Batman parody. On that show, his powers were established to be heightened senses that make him as observant as Sherlock Holmes or Adrian Monk. Unlike Batman, however, Tek Knight does have superpowers, but his are invisible ones. By turning Tek Knight into the World's Greatest Detective, "Gen V" satirized both the Dark Knight and the true crime industry.

If there was any doubt that "Gen V" intended Tek Knight to be the Batman of "The Boys," they've now been erased. "Beware The Jabberwock, My Son" reveals his latest in-universe movie — "The Tek Knight" — has a Nirvana soundtrack, an obvious reference to "Something in the Way" being the unofficial theme of 2022's "The Batman."

"Dirty Business," in turn, reveals that Tek Knight is a billionaire orphan who was raised by his butler and comes from a long line of wealth. Unlike Batman, though, Tek Knight is as sinister and reactionary as you'd expect any real billionaire to be.