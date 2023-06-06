Batman Forever Is Gay

(Welcome to Movies Are Gay, a Pride Month series where we explore the intentional, or accidental, ways LGBTQIA+ themes, characters, and creatives have shaped cinema.)

Joel Schumacher's Batman movies are pretty contentious among fans of the Caped Crusader, as they embraced the campier side of the character's history. Moving away from the creepy-cool goth aesthetic of Tim Burton's "Batman" and "Batman Returns," "Batman Forever" and its sequel "Batman & Robin" were colorful, campy, and unabashedly queer. Schumacher, a gay man, went on the record in an interview with Vulture in 2020 to say that he never intended for Batman or Robin to be gay in his movies, but perhaps he just made it all incredibly queer subconsciously. Both of his Batman films are deliciously camp, pulling from the 1960s' Adam West "Batman" to create a colorful comic book world, but "Batman Forever" is a bonanza of bisexuality. (If you need a refresher, you can check out both of Schumacher's bat-flicks streaming on Max.)

"Batman Forever" forces Bruce Wayne (Val Kilmer) to contend with several dichotomies within himself. He not only must come to terms with the fact that he is both Bruce Wayne and Batman, but he must learn how to let other people into his life for the first time. The latter leads him to two equally intense relationships: one with psychiatrist Chase Meridian (Nicole Kidman) and one with former acrobat Dick Grayson (Chris O'Donnell). He even ends up having to decide between them in the film's climax, eventually choosing to save both. What bi person can't relate to that?