That Time A Tornado Destroyed A Drive-In Playing Twister ... Or Did It?

On Victoria Day 1996, the Can-View 4 drive-in complex in Thorold, Ontario, Canada showed "Twister" a few weeks after the film's opening. There were ominous-looking clouds in the sky, but nothing that could have ever prepared the audience for what was about to come. The wind picked up, the rain began pouring over all of the cars, and just as Helen Hunt's face graced the screen — a real tornado plowed through the complex and obliterated the screen. Audience members who were children at the time recall hiding under seats for safety, adults love to tell their "I Was There" story, and given the metatextual nature of the film — as "Twister" includes a scene where a tornado tears through a drive-in screening of "The Shining" — the story made headlines across the globe.

And it's totally plausible. I first saw "Twister" at the drive-in near my hometown in the middle of a thunderstorm when I was six years old. As Jack Torrance battered down the doors of the Overlook Hotel with his axe, I watched a tornado rip apart a drive-in theater as dark clouds rumbled above my own. It's a core memory, to borrow an expression from "Inside Out," and one that has me a little weary of attending 4DX screenings now because it replicates that experience in ways that are a little too close to comfort. I've told this story to folks many times before, and it's often met with people asking me if I know about the Can-View 4 tornado destruction. The story has become the stuff of legend, a true story that sounds too cinematic to be true.

Well, that's because it is. Sort of.