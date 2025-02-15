Meet BLACKPINK's Lisa: 5 Things You Need To Know About Mook From The White Lotus

Mike White, the creator of "The White Lotus," has unquestionably helped revitalize or launch the careers of many of the cast members of his hit anthology satire. Jennifer Coolidge had been a sexy, comedic character actor for decades but two seasons (and two Emmys) for her portrayal of socialite Tanya McQuoid showed the world how underutilized she'd been for years. Season 2's Simona Tabasco and Sabrina Impacciatore are now international stars outside of their home country of Italy, and Meghann Fahy has become one of the most in-demand entertainers after her Emmy-nominated performance from the same season.

Season 3 sets the hit anthology series in Thailand (check out my glowing review here), but one of the Thai actors cast on the show is already a massive international star, even if not all Americans are on the up and up. The character of Thidapon Sornsin aka Mook (which means "pearl" in Thai) is played by Lalisa Manoban, better known mononymously as Lisa, one of the members of the girl crush K-pop group, BLACKPINK. The American film and television industry has been embracing Korean culture in recent years, but after BLACKPINK member Jennie appeared on HBO's "The Idol" in 2023, Lisa's inclusion on "The White Lotus" makes her the biggest headliner yet. Fans of Lisa will be thrilled at how effortlessly she fits in with already-established acting powerhouses like Parker Posey, Walton Goggins, Carrie Coon, and Natasha Rothwell, but those who aren't already familiar with her work are likely going to be trying to learn everything they can about her.

Trying to encompass her massive popularity and established success in a list is nearly impossible, but here are five things fans of "The White Lotus" should know about one of the new season's breakout stars.