The White Lotus Season 3 Review: Mike White's Thrilling Satire Makes A Hard Man Humble

As the chaos and drama run rampant across the resort, Buddhist beliefs swaddle around the season as a constant reminder that nothing that exists is permanent and everything will ultimately cease to be. Rebirth is possible, but it is less of a reincarnation and more of a state of constant change. To achieve peace and freedom is to gain an open-minded attitude of accepting the inevitability. Our state of mind at the moment of death determines our rebirth, and depending on how this season ends (critics were only given the first six episodes), season 4 will be the reflection or response.

To some extent, season 3 is already a rebirth of season 1, as Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) is given a new chapter after her initial heart-wrenching ending. She may be visiting the Thailand location to learn new techniques, but it's an opportunity for her to transform into a phoenix and rise from the ashes of being scorned by Tanya's selfishness all those years ago. If the show were a universe, Belinda would be the sun.

While White started working on "The White Lotus" back in 2022 and couldn't have possibly predicted the political landscape of 2025, season 3 has come at the perfect time. The "broligarchy" is attempting to destroy anyone who doesn't fall in line, American laws are being proposed based on religious texts as the line separating church and state continues to dissolve, and it feels like every news cycle is dominated by pure caucasity. Simply put, it feels really, really good to watch this cast blow up their own lives thanks to their own piss-poor decision-making, even if this is arguable the most nuanced gallery of characters yet.

"The White Lotus" is a brilliant, biting satire, but it's also cathartic wish fulfillment for all of us at home who could never even fathom the possibility of getting to visit a place like a White Lotus spa. Enjoy your deep tissue massage, hunky yoga instructors, and yacht parties while you can, because death is the great equalizer and she doesn't play favorites.

/Film Rating: 8 out of 10

"The White Lotus" season 3 will premiere February 16, 2025 on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.