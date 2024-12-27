The Finger Heart Gesture In Squid Game, Explained

The finger heart gesture, sometimes called the "Korean finger heart" gesture in international press because of its popularity among K-pop idols and South Korean actors, is done by putting the thumb and forefinger across one another to make a little tiny heart with the tips of the digits. Since it represents a heart, the sign is one of affection, essentially saying "I love you." The origin of the sign is a bit of a mystery, with K-pop artists Woohyun and G-Dragon and actor Kim Hye-soo credited for starting the sign by fans, but what's known for sure is that it absolutely blew up across South Korea.

Despite seeming like a fairly simple gesture to do, some international stars have had a really difficult time properly doing it. While it's understandable that the U.S. Olympic team had a hard time during the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang because of their thick gloves, "Doctor Strange" star Benedict Cumberbatch just really cannot seem to get it down, with hilarious results.

The finger heart has its own emoji (🫰) and will probably gain even more international popularity because of "Squid Game," just in time for the next K-pop posing trend: cheek-hearts, where someone uses a curved hand to make a heart with the curve of their face. Maybe we'll see that on "Squid Game" season 3 before the series ends.

"Squid Game" is now streaming on Netflix.