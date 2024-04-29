Why Marvel Chose To Make Less Money By Casting Benedict Cumberbatch As Doctor Strange [Exclusive]

Back in 2016, director Scott Derrickson and co-writer C. Robert Cargill's "Doctor Strange" walked so the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe could run. The underrated origin film might not have indulged in the same kind of cameo trend and crossover hype tactics as some of the bigger titles that followed in its footsteps, not to mention reaching the same heights at the box office, but the movie still established quite a few benchmarks the franchise would continue to rely upon. For one thing, Derrickson and his creative team clearly defined the visuals of the cosmic side of the MCU — something we've seen even in the latest "Deadpool & Wolverine" trailer. For another, taking the time to flesh out Stephen Strange's unique backstory allowed subsequent projects to hit the ground running (such as "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" or the Disney+ "What If?" series) and further delve into the fascinating psychology of a deeply broken character. But more than anything else, the casting of Benedict Cumberbatch proved to be a total coup that would end up paying dividends in the future.

It wasn't always meant to be that way, however. Fans know that A-lister Joaquin Phoenix came excruciatingly close to nabbing the role before parting ways just a few yards from the finish line. What we didn't fully grasp, however, was just how much this casting switcheroo altered the release of "Doctor Strange," as well. In a new, exclusive, and career-spanning interview with Derrickson, /Film's Ryan Scott asked exactly what went down in those early days of pre-production. Not only did the filmmaker reveal that Cumberbatch was always his first choice, but Disney went even further to accommodate him and delayed the film from its initial summer release — costing itself quite a bit of money.