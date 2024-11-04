The Real Reason Netflix's Squid Game Is Ending With Season 3

As Bilbo Baggins once observed, "It's a dangerous business, Frodo, going out your door and making an original series for Netflix." (For whatever reason, that last part tends to get left out of most printed editions of "The Fellowship of the Ring.") The clear winner of the streaming wars has only continued to tighten its purse strings in its ongoing bid to become more profitable in 2024, cutting off shows like Charlie Covell's clever ancient mythology re-imagining "Kaos" at the knees before they've barely had a chance to find their audience. Even once-unstoppable Netflix juggernauts like "The Witcher" and "Stranger Things" are in the midst of either wrapping things up or preparing for the end, having gotten too pricey for their britches.

It's probably for the best, then, that "Squid Game" creator Hwang Dong-hyuk is charging full speed ahead on the show's third and final season ahead of season 2 premiering this winter. Netflix surprise-announced that season 3 of Hwang's death game series was even happening back in the summer, with the creative simply teasing that the "fierce clash" between the "two worlds" of "Squid Game" protagonist Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) and the games' scheming Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) will culminate with the season 2 finale before spilling over into the final batch of episodes. Thankfully, unlike the three-year break between the first and second seasons, the show's conclusion is scheduled to arrive in 2025.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Hwang revealed he's already "nearly done with the editing portion of season 3," lest anyone doubt his ability to make that lightning-quick turnaround without having to seriously rush things. As for why Hwang decided to call it a day with "Squid Game" season 3 when he hadn't necessarily banked on a second season to begin with, well ... to hear him tell it, that's just how the dalgona crumbled.