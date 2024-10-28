A New Squid Game Series Is Coming To Netflix From One Of Our Best Working Directors

Fincher making a "Squid Game" project for Netflix might be shocking, but it makes a lot of sense. Not only does Fincher have a developing deal at the streamer — after all, Netflix is the house that Fincher built thanks to "House of Cards," even if everyone wants to erase that show from memory — but "Squid Game" also shares some thematic similarities with Fincher's work. Specifically, with its dark tone and game mechanics, it kind of resembles Fincher's underrated 1997 thriller "The Game," which stars Michael Douglas and Sean Penn. That movie deals with a man becoming an unwitting participant in a game that escalates to terrifying and possibly deadly levels.

Indeed, "Squid Game" has enough of a thriller vibe, and enough social commentary about class, capitalism, and entertainment, that it shouldn't really be a surprise that Fincher would be interested in playing with this universe. What is surprising, however, is that he'd want to play in someone else's sandbox rather than work on his own titles. Then again, in the era of IP-driven Hollywood, the possibility that even Fincher has to work on a big franchise just to get something made is scarier than anything in "Squid Game."

We don't know when or even if Fincher's "Squid Game" project will see the light of day, but a big question now is whether they'll take the opportunity to title it "Round Six."