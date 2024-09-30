Netflix's Original Title For Squid Game Would Have Been A Big Mistake

The exact date is never explicitly stated in the 2021 dystopian thriller "Squid Game," but it takes place in an all-too-familiar world wherein a vital line has been crossed. So many Korean citizens are living in extreme poverty, it seems, that they are eager to participate in the titular Squid Game, a mysterious competitive event that will, under the right circumstances, award the winner ₩45.6 billion. The competition consists of 456 players who engage in simple children's games (like Red Light, Green Light), with the losers being eliminated at the end of every round. The players, however, are surprised to learn that they will be murdered when they lose. The murderers are creepy masked thugs in pink tracksuits, and the event is overseen by the "Front Man," a masked man in black.

Lee Jung-jae from "The Acolyte" plays the lead character, a divorced gambler named Seong Gi-hun who has to win the Squid Game in order to pay off his many debts and retain custody of his young daughter. Lee won an Emmy for his performance in the show's first season while season 1 itself won many, many other awards besides. The series quickly leaked into the pop consciousness, with the masked guards becoming a regular installation at Halloween parties. Even fourth graders know about "Squid Game," even if they haven't seen it. They likely shouldn't anyway; it's an incredibly violent, scary show.

The series' title comes from a common children's game in Korea, generally just called Squid. Squid is a defensive tag-like game wherein the offense has to sneak around to the back of the defensive team's stronghold. The playing field vaguely looks like a squid, hence the name. Most American audiences watching "Squid Game" in Netflix likely didn't know the game, but the streaming platform was wise enough to keep the show's original title intact.

It seems, however, that the show's producers originally wanted to change the title to something more generic. In a 2021 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kim Minyoung, the vice president of content for Asia Pacific, talked about his idea for an alternate title. He wanted to call it "Round Six."