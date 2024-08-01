Netflix Re-Enters The Squid Game, Announces Third And Final Season

On your marks ... get ready ... "Squid Game" season 2 has officially gotten a release date, and thanks to Netflix (via their Tudum site), we know that the games begin again on December 26, 2024. A very interesting date, you might think; sure, people home for the holidays will all be looking for something to watch, but I'm not sure if this show qualifies as feel-good family entertainment. It seems Netflix is being a little canny with this choice, but hey, if David Fincher can make "The Feel-Bad Movie of Christmas" for cinemas, can't director Hwang Dong-hyuk do the same for TV?

The first season of "Squid Game" was a massive hit upon its premiere in September of 2021, becoming the service's most-watched show ever, and that popularity has only made the long wait for this second season that much more difficult. Despite this years-long wait, the show (much like Netflix's other original series phenomenon, "Stranger Things") has never completely left the public eye; not only did Lee Jung-jae (who plays Seong Gi-hun) make Emmy history by winning Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2022, but "Squid Game" merchandise, tie-in materials, and ancillary activities like the "Squid Game Experience" in Los Angeles or the highly controversial reality show spin-off have kept it alive during the years without new episodes.

Fortunately, fans won't have too long to wait after the premiere of season 2 for the show's third (and, sadly, final) season to drop as well, as Hwang has also confirmed that season 3 will premiere sometime in 2025. That's more games than you can shake a squid at, by golly!