Squid Game Season 1 Recap: 5 Things To Remember Before Watching Season 2 On Netflix

The Salesman (Gong Yoo) might not be the first "Squid Game" character that springs to mind, but in his own smirking way, he's one of the most important people in the show. A well-dressed businessman who recruits Seong Gi-hun and who knows how many others to the game, he seems to be an expert at targeting broke and desperate individuals. His method of playing the Ddakji envelope-throwing game with the target and substituting money bets for nasty face slaps is an effective way to assess suitably downtrodden players. It's also an early indicator of the Squid Game's true nature; the player gets either wanton violence or a financial benefit, and the odds are heavily stacked toward the former.

The character's core function is to act as the gatekeeper between the drab ordinary world and the awful pastel nether realm of the games. He could be interpreted as a Charon-style ferryman figure or a demonic deceiver archetype who's out to send his victims to the flames. Yoo's cruel, yet oddly charming portrayal certainly plays with the latter, even though the second episode — the appropriately titled "Hell" — questions whether it's actually worse for the players to accept or deny his proposal.

The Salesman is the first Squid Game organization member to show up on screen in season 1, is still at it during the season finale, and will return for season 2. As such, expect the character to continue his role as the game's key recruiter, lurking in the liminal space between utter hopelessness and almost guaranteed death. We may or may not learn more about him as a person, but frankly? We don't really need to. He's got plenty of depth as it stands.