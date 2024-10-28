The Only 4 Returning Characters In Netflix's Squid Game Season 2

If it feels like a lifetime since "Squid Game" season 1 came out, that's probably because we've all collectively forgotten how to process the passage of time since 2020. (Seriously, did you know 2025 is just over two months away from the time of writing? What even is time anymore?!) In the three years since Hwang Dong-hyuk's harrowing Netflix survival thriller series took the planet by storm, the real world has only continued to validate Hwang's larger critiques of capitalism. In a darkly ironic turn befitting of the show itself, Netflix might be the biggest culprit in that respect, launching the highly-controversial reality competition series "Squid Game: The Challenge" (you can read /Film's review here — spoiler, it's not flattering) and proving there is, in fact, nothing the twisted capitalist machine can't exploit as a way of making money.

Suffice it to say, with season 2 arriving just in time to round out the winter holidays and usher in the new year, Hwang should have plenty of fresh material to mine for inspiration. The second season of "Squid Game" (check out the trailer) will also look substantially different from season 1 when it comes to the cast, what with so many fan-favorite characters having tragically perished over the course of playing extremely deadly versions of kids' games — all in a last-ditch effort to resolve their financial straits — the last time we visited this universe.

As such, it's no surprise to learn that Hwang told Entertainment Weekly that "Squid Game" season 2 features a whopping four returning characters from the previous go-round. That includes Lee Jung-jae as the last man standing in the original games, Seong Gi-hun, Lee Byung-hun as the games' enigmatic Front Man, and Gong Yoo as the equally mysterious (and perhaps even more sinister, given his habit of smiling while leading economically-strapped people to their doom) Recruiter for the games. Also back for more is Detective Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-jun), who had a brush with death himself after discovering his missing brother is the masked leader of the games, only for his sibling to shoot him and leave him for dead.