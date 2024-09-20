The Game Never Stops In The Squid Game Season 2 Trailer

To be frank, the extremely brief (and very vague) teaser trailer for "Squid Game" season 2 wasn't enough to get us jazzed about the long-awaited return of Netflix's most popular show of all time — especially since it's been three dang years since the show originally premiered. Everyone who watched it back then has moved on with their lives, so while Netflix can obviously promote the heck out of this by using its algorithm to plop it back on every subscriber's home screen the day the new season drops, you have to wonder if anyone at the streamer is nervous about a majority of viewers straight up forgetting the finer points of the show after all this time. (For a refresher, you can check out our ranking of every "Squid Game" season 1 episode right here.)

Thankfully, the full-length trailer has finally arrived, providing a much more in-depth look at the return to the candy-colored, late-stage capitalist hellscape we all visited in 2021. Here's the official synopsis for season 2:

"Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 remains determined to find the people behind the game and put an end to their vicious sport. Using this fortune to fund his search, Gi-hun starts with the most obvious of places: look for the man in a sharp suit playing ddakji in the subway. But when his efforts finally yield results, the path toward taking down the organization proves to be deadlier than he imagined: to end the game, he needs to re-enter it."

Hey, at least we won't have to wait as long for the next season; the third and final season of the show is set to premiere sometime in 2025.