This Is The Best Reaction We've Ever Seen To A Show Getting Canceled – And It'll Break Your Heart

It's simultaneously a terrific and horrible time for animation. As usual, animated movies save the box office when all else fails, whether it was "Inside Out 2" in 2024 or "Ne Zha 2" pulling a phenomenal run at the box office and becoming (still) the highest-grossing movie of 2025. Meanwhile, adult animation has reached unprecedented levels of success and popularity, and anime continues to reach higher and higher levels of viewership across the globe.

And yet, animation is under a bigger existential threat than it's been in decades, whether from AI companies delighting in the possibility of artists losing their jobs, studios cutting corners at every turn, or even Warner Bros. Discovery and David Zaslav trying to execute his apparent goal of annihilating the house that Bugs Bunny built. Having just covered the 2025 edition of the Annecy Animation Festival just a couple of weeks ago, there was a sense of community and celebration for the medium at the festival, but it was always accompanied by a sense of "this could be taken away at any moment."

Well, for the creators of "The Tiny Chef Show," an Emmy Award-winning Nickelodeon series that blends stop-motion with live-action, that moment came earlier this week when the show got canceled. While many a TV show cancellation has been met with polite messages on social media thanking fans, or simple pleas for viewers to rally behind and support the show as they attempt to find a new home in the age of streaming, that wasn't the case with Tiny Chef. Instead, we got a heartbreaking reaction from the creators, which is maybe the most emotionally raw response to a cancelation that we've ever seen.