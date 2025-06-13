DreamWorks Learned A Vital Lesson With Puss In Boots 2 – And We're Starting To See Its Impact

Animation has never been more at risk, from the threat of AI replacing animators, to studio consolidation scrapping projects because the big bosses don't care about the medium, or studios straight-up shutting down all in-house productions.

What animation studios remain in production are all focused on one single thing: franchising. As if the IP craze of live-action wasn't enough, the big animation studios like Disney, Warner Bros., and DreamWorks are singularly focused on growing their IP, churning out sequel after sequel (with the occasional original story here and there as a treat). Of course, this isn't automatically a bad thing. Take DreamWorks, who is arguably the champion of animated trilogies ("How to Train Your Dragon," "Madagascar," and "Kung Fu Panda" are all outstanding), and who, in 2022 delivered one of the best animated movies of the decade with "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish."

Since then, DreamWorks has delivered lackluster sequels to successful movies, like "Trolls Band Together" and the disappointing "Kung Fu Panda 4." That seems to be changing with the upcoming "The Bad Guys 2," which DreamWorks showcased at the 2025 Annecy International Animation Film Festival to great enthusiasm from the crowds. This feels like the studio learning a vital lesson from "Puss in Boots," and hopefully is a sign of things to come at the studio.