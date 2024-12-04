Moana 2 And The Wild Robot Are Hits — But Animation Is On The Brink Of Disaster

The 2024 box office has been a bit of a disaster, in no small part due to ripples from last year's strikes, the economy, and just disappointing summer blockbusters. Still, there have been silver linings, particularly within the animation medium. Yet again, animation has done a lot to keep Hollywood afloat, with juggernaut hits like "Inside Out 2" not only surpassing its predecessor commercially, but even breaking into the top 10 highest-grossing films of all time.

Most recently, both "The Wild Robot" and now "Moana 2" are proving to be huge hits for DreamWorks Animation and Disney, respectively, with "Moana 2" even breaking box office records. On the surface, this is great for animation and proof that the medium is as popular as ever.

But it could also be a sign of things going from bad to worse for the animation industry. Indeed, the industry is collapsing. Granted, Hollywood has always tried its best to undermine the medium and its workers, but things are particularly bad right now. Layoffs have plagued every studio from Pixar to DreamWorks and Netflix. The streaming bubble has burst and the increase in spending on animation during the pandemic has turned into a cost-cutting mandate everywhere — hence the layoffs and downsizing.

But it's larger than this. "Moana 2" and "The Wild Robot" specifically signal two sides of an important moment in the history of the medium — outsourcing. You see, DreamWorks announced last year that it's planning to shift its production from in-house to outsourcing it to production partners, making "The Wild Robot" the last animated movie produced in the U.S. Meanwhile, "Moana 2," which was initially meant to be a limited series released directly onto Disney+, was mostly produced at Walt Disney Animation Studios' Canadian subsidiary, and with the success of the film, this could be the start of a new trend.