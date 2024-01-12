Seeing Nimona With A Crowd Of Queer Kids Was One Of The Best Moviegoing Experiences Of My Life

Following the Walt Disney Company's acquisition of Fox, Blue Sky Studios, the animation company behind films like "Ice Age," "The Peanuts Movie," and "Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who!" was shuttered. This meant the already-in-progress adaptation of ND Stevenson's graphic novel, "Nimona," was canceled. It's a tragedy when any project is unceremoniously scrapped as what boils down to a corporate cost-saving measure but for a film like "Nimona," whose production was already fighting to be presented authentically as Disney attempted to stifle the overtly queer elements of the film, it felt like yet another example of a corporation devaluing the stories of an already marginalized community to appease the status quo.

Fortunately, a savior appeared in the form of Annapurna Pictures, who rescued the production, brought it to Netflix, and together made one of the best animated films of 2023. As a Netflix release, this means a majority of the viewers who fell in love with the story of a knight framed for murder trying to prove his innocence with the help of a shape-shifting teenager struggling to find a place in a retro-medieval futuristic kingdom did so from the comfort of their couch. "Nimona" is a phenomenal story that can resonate on screens of any size, but after catching a theatrical screening at Vidiots in Los Angeles surrounded by excited queer kids, queer adults watching the film they'd have given anything to watch as a kid and ally families, it was a communal experience that became so overwhelming that I'll openly admit to needing to step away and cry in the theater bathroom about it.

It's one thing to know a film is important, it's another thing entirely to experience that importance in real time.