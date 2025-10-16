Netflix And AMC Theaters Unite For KPop Demon Hunters Release – And That's Good News

In some rare good news out of Hollywood, one of the most bitter rivalries of the past decade has come to a stalemate. No, Martin Scorsese hasn't agreed to direct a Marvel movie. Instead, it seems Netflix and AMC Theaters have ended their blood feud just long enough to unite for a single common purpose: making a ridiculously high amount of money.

The common cause is none other than sealing the Honmoon and re-releasing "KPop Demon Hunters" in theaters. Specifically, it's the sing-along version that will be returning to theaters after ruling the box office earlier this year. Though initially billed as a two-day special event playing on just 1,700 screens (only to gross more than double what other movies made that weekend on twice as many screens), "KPop Demon Hunters" was a huge hit, enough so as to convince Netflix and AMC to bury the hatchet.

Unfortunately, the "KPop Demon Hunters" re-release won't exactly be a wide rollout. Rather, Deadline is reporting that it'll only be playing on about 400 AMC Theaters screens across the U.S. and Europe, starting over the Halloween weekend. We just hope the film will play for more than just two days this time around.

An AMC Theaters spokesperson issues a statement about the news, saying, "While the two companies have not had a commercial relationship in recent years, both Netflix and AMC are intrigued by the mutually beneficial opportunities that could arise from this and future collaborations." Before you get excited, however, the spokesperson also clarified, "Discussions are underway as to what that may entail, but no further details are being shared at this time."