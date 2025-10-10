There's One Major Downside To House Of Dynamite Streaming On Netflix

When's the last time you could say that the newest Netflix original was a perfect showcase for the importance of the theatrical experience? The streaming giant's usual strategy has been to acquire or develop as many pieces of valuable IP as humanly possible, all for the express purpose of feeding their algorithmic machine. With the exception of a Greta Gerwig here or a Guillermo del Toro there, whose respective movies "The Chronicles of Narnia" and "Frankenstein" will receive a token release on the big screen before making their debuts on the platform, Netflix has remained adamantly committed to The Living Room Experience™ at all costs. But perhaps the best counterpart to this approach has come courtesy of, well, their most recent release. Awkward.

That might very well end up being many a viewer's takeaway from "A House of Dynamite," which is set to hit a limited number of theaters. This isn't to say that director Kathryn Bigelow's long-awaited return to directing after 2017's "Detroit" is a spectacle on the level of "Oppenheimer," mind you. The thriller obviously boasts one hell of a cast, led by the likes of Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Greta Lee, Jason Clarke, and plenty more. And the apocalyptic premise of the U.S. government scrambling to respond to an imminent nuclear strike couldn't feel more relevant. Otherwise, however, this unassuming (and anxiety-inducing) drama doesn't quite scream, "See this on the largest screen you can!"

Except that's exactly what it does anyway. By backing this specific project, Netflix has inadvertently reminded us that nothing can quite live up to the way movies have always been meant to be seen. As tempting as it may be to wait until "A House of Dynamite" is available to watch for "free" at home, we're here to tell you that it's advisable — if not vital — to catch this in theaters if you can.