Why Greta Gerwig Is (Politely) Butting Heads With Netflix Over Chronicles Of Narnia

Netflix doesn't do theatrical releases. It's an established fact and a policy that the studio continues to adhere to — even though it's creating tension once again, this time with its upcoming "Chronicles of Narnia" reboot. The studio announced that they had obtained the iconic C.S. Lewis IP back in 2018 and five years later casually confirmed that Gerwig was on board to helm at least two of its upcoming Narnia movies.

The project is set to be massive, with recent reports estimating that the budget will pass the $200 million mark. With a top director and plenty of cash behind the effort, Netflix is clearly giving its "Chronicles of Narnia" adaptation plenty of oomph. But as of this writing, it still won't be going near a movie theater.

The new head of Netflix's film unit, Dan Lin, recently reiterated the company's insistence on keeping its streaming products on the small screen — and based on what we're hearing so far, that is creating a polite but very real sense of tension behind the scenes. Puck reported that Gerwig had raised concerns about a project this big not getting the attention and fanfare of a theatrical release. "It's all been friendly requests so far," the outlet explained. "Demands and screaming isn't really Gerwig's style — but she's clearly bummed about the platform she's being offered — and not offered."

More recently, Bloomberg, which broke the news about the film's mammoth budget, quietly skirted (but also didn't) the no-theater policy with the laconic line, "Gerwig also wants a proper theatrical release." While there's no sign that Netflix will shift its stance any time soon, there's no doubt that its resistance to the big screen is a sticking point for major Hollywood directors.