Greta Gerwig Is Rightfully Terrified To Direct New Narnia Movies

As of this writing, Greta Gerwig's new satire "Barbie" is poised to rake in close to $100 million in its opening weekend, making it a bone fide hit. Because it is opening alongside the equally hyped Christopher Nolan biopic "Oppenheimer" and the less-ballyhooed but well-reviewed horror film "Cobweb," the summer of 2023 is beginning to resemble the diversity of the 1990s. One might recall the weeks in 1995 when "The Brady Bunch Movie" was playing in theaters at the same time as "Outbreak," "Muriel's Wedding," and John Carpenter's "In the Mouth of Madness." Aesthetic diversity is back, baby.

Prior to "Barbie," Gerwig directed the semi-autobiographical coming-of-age drama "Lady Bird" and the awards darling "Little Women." With "Barbie," Gerwig has moved solidly into the realm of "commercially proven," leading to a well-moneyed Netflix offer for the director to make two new "Chronicles of Narnia" movies. Despite how 1995 everything feels, no one seems preoccupied with the notion of Gerwig "selling out." That part appears to be dated.

Author C.S. Lewis' "The Chronicles of Narnia," of course, began with the publication of "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe" in 1950. It followed a group of British siblings as they hid from the violence of World War II in a remote country house. In the house, they find an enchanted wardrobe that is actually a secret portal to a fantasy kingdom called Narnia. In Narnia, they meet an evil ice queen, friendly fantasy creatures, and a Messiah-like talking lion named Aslan.

Three of Lewis' seven Narnia books were adapted into films in 2005, 2008, and 2010.

In a new interview on the podcast "Inside Total Film," Gerwig admitted that she accepted a sizeable job with Narnia, a decision that has left her feeling utter terror.