In The Midst Of Barbenheimer, One Of The Year's Best Horror Movies Is Being Overlooked

I just want to say one word to you. Just one word. Are you listening?

Barbenheimer.

When the dust settles, no matter which film wins the box office, the word "Barbenheimer" will probably stick with us. Dictionaries will eventually have to adopt "Barbenheimer" into the official linguistic canon as a reference to two seemingly diametrically opposed pop culture events debuting simultaneously.

For you see, two of the most anticipated and publicized movies of 2023 — Greta Gerwig's comedy "Barbie" and Christopher Nolan's biopic "Oppenheimer" — come out the exact same weekend. Some folks are looking forward to just one film, some folks the other, but many avid cinephiles are planning to see both. And they're taking those plans so seriously that the question of which movie to see first is literally making headlines.

Yup, it seems like everyone in the world is planning to see "Barbie" and/or "Oppenheimer" this weekend. They're the only two movies getting any buzz, that's for certain.

It sure would suck if some other movie came out this weekend hoping to find an audience. It'd suck even more if it were one of the best horror movies of the year, and it might get completely overlooked in an era when movies that don't find immediate success are quickly swept under the rug or even removed from circulation altogether.

Gosh, can you imagine?

Oh wait, you don't have to imagine. It's called "Cobweb."