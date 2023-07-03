New Chronicles Of Narnia Movies Coming To Netflix From Barbie Director Greta Gerwig

Ready or not, it's looking like we're heading back to the land of Narnia for another adventure with that lion, witch, and a certain magical wardrobe ... and it's coming with a very hot commodity attached.

Multi-hyphenate talent Greta Gerwig is currently riding high on pre-release hype for the upcoming "Barbie," but it sure seems like she's already gotten her ducks in a row for her next major directing project. In a quintessential example of burying the lede, The New Yorker published a lengthy profile with the writer/director/actor (via Total Film) that casually confirmed the filmmaker has a deal set up with Netflix to write and direct "at least" two films in the upcoming reboot of "The Chronicles of Narnia," based on author C.S. Lewis' enormously popular children's series. This would be only the latest out-of-left-field turn for Gerwig after shifting focus from acting to solo directing, having guided both 2017's "Lady Bird" and 2019's "Little Women" remake to widespread acclaim and awards buzz. Many fans figured that her unexpected choice to direct "Barbie" would mark a one-off instance of wading into the studio franchise machine, but this latest report reiterates the idea that she's setting her sights on one of the biggest IPs of them all.

Disney famously attempted to ride the coattails of "The Lord of the Rings" when they ushered their adaptation of "The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe" into production for a 2005 holiday season release. The successful first film led to two sequels of varying degrees of quality: "Prince Caspian" in 2008 and "The Voyage of the Dawn Treader" in 2010. Now, Netflix is hoping to cash in on the renewed popularity of the fantasy genre — and they're pulling out all the stops with Gerwig's involvement.