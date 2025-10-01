A House Of Dynamite Review: Kathryn Bigelow's Nuclear War Thriller Will Give You Anxiety

Kathryn Bigelow is back. The filmmaker behind high-octane action pic (and not-so-secret love story) "Point Break," underrated Y2K thriller "Strange Days," the Osama bin Laden manhunt movie "Zero Dark Thirty," and more, hasn't helmed a feature in almost a decade, but with her new anxiety-inducing thriller "A House of Dynamite," she reminds us she's one of the best of the best. While Bigelow's films have their detractors (many took issue with how "Zero Dark Thirty" seemed to unquestionably embrace a narrative spoon-fed to the filmmakers by the CIA), it's clear she has a unique grasp on creating heightened tension. She's immensely skilled, and with this new Netflix film, she kicks things into overdrive to create a narrative fine-tuned to give viewers a panic attack.

We seem to be regressing when it comes to fears of nuclear war. In the 1950s and '60s, the looming threat of nuclear annihilation was widespread; a strange fact of life reflected by duck-and-cover drills and surplus fallout shelters. After the Cold War, however, nuclear war seemed like a problem we had solved, or at least moved on from. Recently, though, as the world becomes more polarized, fears of annihilation have crept back into the public consciousness (I bet you can vividly recall the briefly terrifying moment in 2018 when word falsely spread that an incoming ballistic missile was headed towards Hawaii). Christopher Nolan's recent Oscar-winning "Oppenheimer" brought these fears back to the forefront, ending on a harrowing note that suggests that sooner or later, we're going to blow ourselves to smithereens.

With "A House of Dynamite," Bigelow, working with screenwriter Noah Oppenheim, has put together a ticking clock narrative that plainly states that in the end, no matter what we do, the very fact that nuclear weapons exist at all implies that we'll eventually use them and end the world. Everyone in this movie is doing what they think is the right thing, but the film's bleak message seems to be that when it comes to nuclear war, there is no "right thing." Every step we take will be another step towards an inevitable apocalypse.