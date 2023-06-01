Point Break Is Gay

(Welcome to Movies Are Gay, a Pride Month series where we explore the intentional, or accidental, ways LGBTQIA+ themes, characters, and creatives have shaped cinema.)

I knew "Point Break" was gay before I ever saw it. I came to Kathryn Bigelow's 1991 action flick decades late, after stumbling across a Twitter thread in which someone posed a thrilling question to bisexual men specifically: what movie do you consider your queer awakening? I clicked through the replies expecting a variety of answers, but was surprised to see one title again and again: "Point Break."

To be fair, even if I hadn't had the heads up, I would've caught onto the simmering homoeroticism of "Point Break" pretty quickly. The movie, which is currently streaming on Pluto TV, walks the fine line between camp and serious action, drama, and romance, and does so beautifully. It stars a young Keanu Reeves (who would star in "My Own Private Idaho" two months later, but had already played gay by this point) and Patrick Swayze (still a few years off from "To Wong Foo," but already crushed-on by men and women aplenty), both radiating full movie-star wattage.