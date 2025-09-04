Kathryn Bigelow's Netflix Thriller Heralds The Distressing Return Of A Long-Dormant Hollywood Genre

Since winning Best Picture and Best Director Oscars for "The Hurt Locker," Kathryn Bigelow has established herself as a fearless chronicler of hot button topics. This gets her in trouble sometimes. While she earned her a good deal of critical accolades for the film (including a Best Picture nod), her 2012 docudrama-thriller about the post-9/11 hunt for Osama bin Laden, "Zero Dark Thirty," was taken to task by some reviewers and politicians for appearing to suggest that the United States' enhanced interrogation techniques (aka "torture") proved useful in finding the whereabouts of the al-Qaeda leader. Five years later, she drew fire again for taking an emotionally distant approach to the Detroit Uprising of 1967 in "Detroit."

So, it's probably for the best that Bigelow's latest movie revolves around a hypothetical political incident. Or not. After decades of relative dormancy, Bigelow is angling to jangle every last one of our nerves with the nuclear war thriller "A House of Dynamite." Per the trailer, the film presents a nightmare scenario: a lone intercontinental ballistic missile has been launched by an unknown country, and it's expected to hit Chicago in an hour or so. Bigelow, working from a screenplay by Noah Oppenheimer, games out how our national security apparatus would react to such an attack, and she's assembled a killer cast (which includes Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Tracy Letts, Greta Lee, Jared Harris, and Jason Clarke) to draw us into what the vast majority of critics are calling an almost unbearably tense drama.

As a longtime Bigelow fan, I can't wait to have this master filmmaker work me over. But I'm also distressed that this film is relevant and necessary. We live in a wildly unstable world where the United States, once a beacon of representative democracy on this planet, is being rapidly dismantled by a viciously petty and terminally buffoonish dictator who has a bizarre fascination with giving his country's massive nuclear arsenal a workout. He's even floated the possibility of firing nukes at hurricanes before they make landfall, which, given his administration's gutting of FEMA, seems like it might actually be on the table. You can never tell with Trump, which is a frightening thing to say about a world leader who, with one order, can end civilization.

In other words, here we are, sweating armageddon like it's the 1980s again, when President Ronald Reagan and a variety of Soviet General Secretaries engaged in needless saber rattling. We were so concerned about an imminent nuclear war back then that a string of films were made warning us (and hopefully our leaders) against the planet-destroying toll such a conflict would exact on humanity. The movies were great, but I liked them more when they were museum pieces.