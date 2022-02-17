Stranger Things Ending With Season 5, Release Dates For Two-Part Season 4 Revealed

If you thought things were strange, man, you ain't seen nothing yet. "Stranger Things" is returning this summer for season 4, which we've now learned will be the penultimate season of the series, and will be released in two volumes. This will eventually be followed by "Stranger Things" season 5, which will conclude the series, though there likely spin-offs on the horizon.

As we start to emerge from the other side of the pandemic, most of the "Stranger Things" actors whom we first met as children are now threatening to burst out of their teens and into full-grown adulthood ... which means they're kind of outgrowing the show's nostalgic '80s plucky-group-of-kids-fighting-a-supernatural-menace formula that made the show such a hit in the first place. But before they go, there's still time for a couple more showdowns with the Upside Down.

Along with five new posters for "Stranger Things 4," Netflix revealed that Vol. 1 will release on May 27, 2022, followed a few weeks later by Vol. 2 on July 1. Here's the official synopsis for "Stranger Things" season 4, and you can check out the posters below:

It's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.