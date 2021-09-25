Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer: Welcome To The Creel House
"Stranger Things" is arguably the show that took Netflix to the next level of having must-see content. Since the show aired in 2016, it's received over 175 award nominations and 65 wins, including Emmys and Golden Globes. When the third season dropped in July 2019, 40.7 million household accounts checked it out within four days — more than any other Netflix film or series in that timeframe — and 64 million member households tuned in within the first four weeks.
The streaming platform is undoubtedly hoping that season 4 of the '80s genre show will perform similarly. During the platform's TUDUM presentation today, they released a new trailer for the much-anticipated season of "Stranger Things."
Check it out below!
Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer
Need a refresher on what the show's all about? Check out the official synopsis here:
"Stranger Things" is a thrilling drama set in the seemingly normal Midwestern town of Hawkins, Indiana. After a boy vanishes into thin air, his close-knit group of friends and family search for answers and are pulled into a high-stakes and deadly series of events. Beneath the surface of their ordinary town lurks an extraordinary supernatural mystery, along with top-secret government experiments and a dangerous gateway that connects our world to a powerful yet sinister realm. Friendships will be tested and lives will be altered as what they discover will change Hawkins and possibly the world — forever.
Many of the cast from previous seasons will be back for season 4 including David Harbour as Hopper, who was presumed dead at the end of season 3. Other returning cast members are Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler, and Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman.
The show was created by The Duffer Brothers and is produced by Monkey Massacre Productions and 21 Laps Entertainment.
Season 4 of "Stranger Things" will air on Netflix sometime in 2022. In the meantime, you can re-watch the first three seasons on the streaming platform.