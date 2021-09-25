Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer: Welcome To The Creel House

"Stranger Things" is arguably the show that took Netflix to the next level of having must-see content. Since the show aired in 2016, it's received over 175 award nominations and 65 wins, including Emmys and Golden Globes. When the third season dropped in July 2019, 40.7 million household accounts checked it out within four days — more than any other Netflix film or series in that timeframe — and 64 million member households tuned in within the first four weeks.

The streaming platform is undoubtedly hoping that season 4 of the '80s genre show will perform similarly. During the platform's TUDUM presentation today, they released a new trailer for the much-anticipated season of "Stranger Things."

Check it out below!