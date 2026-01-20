For all the cosmic adventures through time and space, the British science fiction series "Doctor Who" maintains a strong sense of humanity. The Doctor is almost always accompanied by a human companion offering a grounded counterpoint to the show's shape-shifting extraterrestrial. Some of these partners bring a playful energy to the series while others offer hints of romantic tension, wide-eyed wonder, or a brash dynamic to the time-bending journeys. Not all companions' lives are necessarily improved by their association with the Doctor, unfortunately, with more than one character meeting a tragic end as they explore the space-time continuum.

Simply put, while the Doctor may be steering the course of the sci-fi series, it's their companions who inform his actions and leave the bigger impact on them personally. With a franchise spanning over 60 years, there are some supporting characters who inevitably stand out more than others. The best companions provide an entertaining pairing with the Doctor while providing fresh insight into the venerable franchise and its transformative protagonist.

These are the 15 best "Doctor Who" companions of all time ranked, standing as a crucial part of the franchise's history.