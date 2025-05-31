The Latest Doctor Who Finale Has The Wildest Ending Reveal Yet

One thing that sours me on the Billie Piper reveal is that the events leading up to it were a total mess. Most of "The Reality War" is overly-convoluted, with so much meaningless spectacle that it all blurs together. There's a point where the Doctor's flying at a giant skeleton ghost dinosaur that's stomping through London, and instead of exciting me it just made me sigh and wonder what I was doing with my life. Although fans have made clear at this point that they think Russell T Davies is better at giving us smaller-scale stories, RTD never seems to get the hint. He always has to make things as high-stakes as possible, even though that's clearly not his forte.

Lost in the meaningless chaos of this finale was companion Belinda (Verada Sethu). Belinda was great in her first few episodes because she established strong boundaries with the Doctor, promising a companion who'd put the Doctor to task for his constant lying and general flakiness. But in the two-part finale it was easy to forget that Belinda even was this season's companion, because it was Ruby who got all the interesting material. Belinda's entire finale storyline was based around her new daughter Poppy, and the Doctor ultimately regenerated himself to save Poppy.

I'm reluctant to see Gatwa's Doctor leave at this point because, well, it feels like he just got here. But if he's going to leave, it shouldn't be due to him saving a character who was never mentioned at all until last week. "The Reality War" says goodbye to both the Fifteenth Doctor and Belinda, but it does so in a way that feels messy and premature. Belinda deserved more than just eight episodes to make her mark on the series, and Gatwa deserved more than two eight-episode seasons.

But hey, maybe this isn't the end for them. As fans on social media have pointed out already, the end credits don't specify that Billie Piper is playing the Doctor. (Even though that's the natural conclusion you'd take from those final moments.) It's possible this is all some big convoluted fake-out, and next year Gatwa and Belinda will be back on our TV screens once again. That idea might seem weird and far-fetched, but that's never stopped modern "Doctor Who" before.