Doctor Who Just Invented An Absurd New Type Of Time Lord Regeneration

When the news broke that Russell T. Davies would be returning to "Doctor Who" for the first time in more than a decade, there was a lot to be excited for and a lot be worried about. Davies had a great original run, arguably the best of the three modern showrunners, but his plot resolutions often left a bit to be desired. He had a tendency to throw all logic and continuity out the window for the sake of a happy ending, like in the "Doctor Who" season 4 finale where the Doctor managed to withhold his regeneration by basically transferring his regenerative energy into a severed hand of his, creating a clone of himself.

This all served the purpose of giving former companion Rose a happy ending. She got to live with the clone Doctor in her own alternate universe, whereas our Doctor got to continue going on his usual adventures. Many fans have argued that this ending is nowhere near as happy as it seems; this Doctor might act like he's happy to hang out with Rose for the rest of his life, but fans speculated he'd go insane after just a few years earthbound. Nevertheless, the episode itself tells us this is a happy ending, so it's easy to just imagine it is.

With the last of the three 60th Anniversary Specials, "The Giggle," history has repeated itself with yet another nonsense twist involving a David Tennant-Doctor's regeneration. This time, the Fourteenth Doctor doesn't stick around by cloning himself; he sticks around through a process called "bi-generation." Fourteen gets to stay in the climax of the episode while Fifteen (played by Ncuti Gatwa) simultaneously gets his first official introduction. The two Doctors work together to save the day, they talk for a bit, and then they go their separate ways.