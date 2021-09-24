Russell T. Davies Is Returning To Doctor Who As Showrunner In 2023

The only thing more important than nailing the casting of The Doctor, is choosing the right mind to steer the series into its next era. Fans love to speculate about what's to come with guesses that mostly amount to wishful thinking, but not even in our wildest dreams could anyone have imagined the return of Russell T. Davies.

Many "Doctor Who" fans are surely rejoicing to see the show return to trusted hands. After all, Davies was instrumental in getting the series revived and his four-year tenure was popular enough to launch two spin-off series, "The Sarah Jane Adventures" and the more mature "Torchwood."

Fans fondly refer to the first four season as the "RTD era," a remnant of the long-period where new-Who seemed to exist as two distinct eras divided by their showrunner. Discussions of the "Moffat-era" vs the "RTD-era" often devolved into the characteristics that separated the two and which reigned supreme. Both receive their fair share of criticism but there's a certain nostalgia for the Davies-helmed seasons, given they were the first.

Davies run with the show presented a number of challenges: he was tasked with introducing the Time Lord to a fresh faced crop of fans, and updating the series to keep them locked in. The first seasons were plagued by low budgets and early 00's CGI but ultimately, none of that mattered with heart guiding the way. Plus, as the groundbreaking producer and writer behind "Queer As Folk," Davies has always been a champion of queer representation and injected that into early Who where he could. Davies created the foundation that "Doctor Who" leapt off of — so what will he accomplish now with a well established fanbase and a serious tech upgrade?

Davies episodes tended to be soapy, family-oriented and sentimental but then, he's spent a decade producing new work that veers into all sorts of different directions. It'll be interesting to see where our old pal brings into the newest era of Who.