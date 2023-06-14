How One Of Doctor Who's Cheapest Episodes Became One Of Its Best

When looking at the original breakdown for season 4 of "Doctor Who," you might be surprised to find that the famous episode "Midnight" isn't there. As explained in "The Writer's Tale," a 2008 book letting viewers in on a year's worth of emails between showrunner Russell T. Davies and journalist Benjamin Cook, the episode in its place was "Century House." It was completely different from the episode we'd get, but parts of the summary sure sound familiar:

"A double-bank episode. All Doctor. Companion-lite (she sits at home and watches the whole thing on TV with her mum; hopefully, one day's filming with her). The Doctor goes live on reality TV show 'Most Haunted' to track down the ghost of the Red Widow. A big, old, abandoned, spooky house, like on a cliff top..."

While the Doctor in "Midnight" never visited a haunted house, he did indeed get the full spotlight, with Catherine Tate's Donna almost completely absent. This is part of what Davies meant by a "double-bank" episode: "Midnight" would focus on the Doctor and sideline Donna, so that the later episode "Turn Left" could focus on Donna and sideline the Doctor. The two opposite focuses would allow the show to film both episodes at once, saving itself both money and time.

This was made clear in Davies' early summary of the not-yet-titled "Turn Left," where he didn't actually have a plot ready yet. All he had was: "Double-bank. Doctor-lite. I'll try to keep this low-cost. Honestly." From the start, Davies understood that the season 4 finale was going to be a massive, explosive event with dozens of other past characters returning; in other words, it was going to be expensive, and the show would have to cut corners elsewhere in the season when it could.