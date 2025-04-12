The Newest Doctor Who Companion Breaks From Franchise Tradition In One Key Way

The typical arc for companions, at least in 21st-century "Doctor Who," is one of growing confidence. Going back to Rose Tyler (Billie Piper), most companions have started off thinking they're nobody special, only to discover they're tougher, smarter, and cooler than they thought. In the case of Martha Jones (Freema Agyeman) specifically, her arc was about her realizing she didn't need to put up with being the Doctor's rebound. Similarly, Amy Pond (Karen Gillan) had to learn to not only let go of her childhood crush on and idolization of the Doctor, but to also accept she couldn't build a life around waiting for him to keep coming back. The Doctor's companions may not be kids, but their storylines generally hit the same narrative beats of the typical coming-of-age story.

Meanwhile, Belinda feels like she's already come of age. She knows who she is and has a healthy respect for herself. She's impressed by the TARDIS (because who wouldn't be?) but she doesn't look at the Doctor with the wide-eyed wonder we've come to expect from new companions. Instead, she instantly clocks him in "The Robot Revolution" as a flaky liar, a dangerous person whom she shouldn't spend too much time around. Belinda values his help throughout the episode because she knows it's necessary, but she has no intention of taking things further than that.

Perhaps the most memorable moment in the premiere is when she points out how the Doctor scanned her DNA without even asking. We've grown so accustomed to the Doctor doing stuff like this that it's jarring to see someone tell him no. It's a moment that asks us to reflect back on past instances of the Doctor's carelessness, like when he abandons Amy for 12 years (and then two more) in "The Eleventh Hour" or when he accidentally causes Rose to miss out on a year of her life in "Aliens of London." Neither Rose nor Amy held these mistakes against the Doctor for that long, but Belinda would.

It's not just because Belinda's got stronger boundaries; she's also not running away from anything. Indeed, most companions start off in unhappy life situations, at which point the Doctor offers them a chance to escape. Belinda, on the other hand, already has a happy life at home and doesn't want the Doctor to mess it up.