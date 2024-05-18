Steven Moffat's New Doctor Who Episode Is Disappointing In A Very Familiar Way

Steven Moffat is one of the most divisive names in the "Doctor Who" fandom. First he was the beloved writer who gave us one amazing story per season. Then he was given the reins of the show in 2010 and the audience's good will started to slip away. By season 7 he'd gotten a reputation as a guy whose storylines were too complicated for their own good, and as a showrunner who was sort of bad at writing realistic, three-dimensional characters who weren't named the Doctor. Particular scrutiny was given to how he wrote women; we loved River Song when she was introduced in season 4, but by the end of Eleven's run it felt like most of his female characters were just River Song variants. Moffat loves himself an aggressively badass woman who never stops flirting, but fans themselves grew tired of it.

The good news is that the Peter Capaldi era proved that Moffat was capable of switching things up. The thinly-written season 7 Clara (Jenna Coleman) suddenly started to feel like an actual person in season 8, and went on to have perhaps the most interesting and complicated dynamic with the Doctor we've ever seen in the revival. He switched things up again with Bill Potts (Pearl Mackie), a massive departure from Moffat's usual companion archetype. He even played around with the seasons' structures, giving us a season 9 filled with two-parters and a season 10 with a surprising three-parter tossed into the middle.

Moffat may not have won all the haters over, but he did prove by the end of his era that he knew when to switch things up. He knew when the old tricks weren't working, when he'd need to do something fresh. So with his latest episode, "Boom," what went wrong?