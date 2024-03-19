Doctor Who's Best And Most Hated Writer Is Returning To The Show

When it comes to the modern version of "Doctor Who," Russell T Davies and Steven Moffat very much embody the idea that, as Harvey Dent famously argued in "The Dark Knight" (much to Christopher Nolan's confusion), "You either die a hero or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain." When Davies revived "Who" in the aughts, he brought along a skilled writing team that included Mark Gatiss and his future "Sherlock" and "Dracula" TV series co-creator Moffat. Together, the pair injected a refreshing dosage of horror in the "Who"-verse with their respective season 1 episodes, "The Uniquet Dead" and the two-parter "The Empty Child" and "The Doctor Dances" (the latter of which introduced queer icon Jack Harkness to the series).

So far so good, right?

By the time Davies had ended his initial run as head writer after four seasons and change, Moffat had delivered some of the best-received "Doctor Who" installments of all time. Indeed, with episodes like "The Girl in the Fireplace" (a better "Time Traveler's Wife"-esque story than Moffat's actual TV show adaptation), "Blink" (a terrific horror-themed standalone adventure pitting a baby Carey Mulligan against the Weeping Angels, which are now considered some of the show's all-time greatest baddies), and the two-parter "Silence in the Library" and "Forest of the Dead" (an equally scary and poignant introduction to the fan-favorite River Song) under his belt, Whovians were more than happy when Moffat assumed the helm during season 5. The feeling, sadly, was mostly gone when Chris Chibnall replaced Moffat after season 10.

It's worth bearing all of this in mind in light of the news Moffat is penning an episode for Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor in "Doctor Who" season 14, which also sees Davies returning as head writer. Suffice it to say, reactions will be mixed.