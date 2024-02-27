Christopher Nolan 'Didn't Even Understand' The Dark Knight's Most Famous Line

Over 15 years after its release, "The Dark Knight" remains one of the best superhero movies ever made. It's a blockbuster that changed movies forever, helping usher in the era of superhero domination in cinema and legitimizing the genre as more than just popcorn fare. Heath Ledger's posthumous Academy Award win marked the first time a superhero movie had received recognition for its acting at a major awards show, while the movie being snubbed for a Best Picture nod led to the so-called "Dark Knight Rule" (which extended the category's number of nominees from five to 10).

"The Dark Knight" was also the movie that kickstarted Christopher Nolan's love of IMAX, and, all that aside, is just a well-written film with fantastic dialogue that continues to be referenced and parodied to this day. Arguably, however, no line has taken quite on a life of its own quite like Harvey Dent saying, "You either die a hero or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain."

As it turns out, that line has haunted Nolan as much as it (probably) did Bruce Wayne in the movie. As he explained to Deadline:

"My brother [Jonathan] wrote it. It kills me because it's the line that most resonates. At the time, I didn't even understand it. [Dent] says, 'You either die a hero or you live long enough to become the villain.' I read it in [Jonathan's] draft, and I was like, 'All right, I'll keep it in there, but I don't really know what it means. Is that really a thing?'"

"And then, over the years since that film's come out, it just seems truer and truer," the director added. "In this story, it's absolutely that. Build them up, tear them down. It's the way we treat people."