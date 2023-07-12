With Dead Reckoning, The Mission: Impossible Series Has Gone Full Science Fiction – And The Timing Is Perfect

This article contains spoilers for "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One."

Science-fiction writer and futurist Arthur C. Clarke's "three laws," adages that attempt to encapsulate the relationship between a species and developing technology, first appeared in his book "Profiles of the Future," each law appearing in new, revised editions of the book between 1962 and 1973. The third law is arguably the most famous; it reads that "Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic," and indeed that perfectly sums up how the fantasy elements of sci-fi art today can become the science reality of tomorrow.

The second law, however, speaks to humanity's ambition and insatiable desire for progress. It reads, "The only way of discovering the limits of the possible is to venture a little way past them into the impossible." That adage sounds remarkably like a motto for Ethan Hunt, the superspy who always chooses to accept his Impossible Mission when the world needs him. As portrayed by the similarly ambitious, never-say-die Tom Cruise, Ethan has demonstrated both his desire and preternatural ability to accomplish the impossible throughout all six "Mission: Impossible" films.

The seventh and latest "Mission" movie, "Dead Reckoning — Part One," sees Cruise and co-writer/director Christopher McQuarrie steering the series into the new horizon of science fiction. Sure, a lot of the IMF's technology has dipped into the genre before, not least of which are those nifty masks that can make just about anybody look and sound like someone else entirely (a carryover element from the space-age/spy-age futurism of the '60s TV series). Yet "Dead Reckoning" introduces the scourge of Artificial Intelligence to the franchise in a move that's not only incredibly timely but serves as a consummation to a steadily increasing trope seen in other recent films and television.