Andor Actor Varada Sethu Cast In Doctor Who As New Companion

Change is a big part of "Doctor Who," but it's unusual for news of change to happen as quickly as it's been lately. New companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), who was just introduced in the recent Christmas special "The Church of Ruby Road," already has a replacement ready for her. Variety reports that when season 14 ends, Gibson will exit the show. Varada Sethu will be the new companion in season 15, acting alongside the current Doctor played by Ncuti Gatwa.

Sethu starred in "Jurassic World Dominion," "Now You See Me 2," and most recently as ruthless Rebel infiltrator Cinta Kaz in "Andor," appearing most prominently in the Aldhani heist arc. It might seem too soon for the show to be announcing Sethu as the next companion, but filming on the next season has already begun in Wales. Given how common leaks to the public are in the internet age, it's likely the casting news would've come out soon anyway.

The news might feel like the result of some drama behind the scenes with Millie Gibson, but most likely it's just a reflection of how much faster the production of "Doctor Who" has gotten in recent years, especially since the BBC's deal with Disney+. Still, it feels strange for Gibson's departure to be announced so soon after her first episode on the show. Although not every viewer loved her silly, chaotic debut episode, Gibson herself was a clear strong point. "Millie just is the companion," Ncuti Gatwa said in 2022. "She is full of talent, strength, she has a cheeky sparkle in her eye and is sharp as a razor." We don't know what season 14 has in store for her, but we hope it's enough to give Ruby her due.