Andor Actor Varada Sethu Cast In Doctor Who As New Companion
Change is a big part of "Doctor Who," but it's unusual for news of change to happen as quickly as it's been lately. New companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), who was just introduced in the recent Christmas special "The Church of Ruby Road," already has a replacement ready for her. Variety reports that when season 14 ends, Gibson will exit the show. Varada Sethu will be the new companion in season 15, acting alongside the current Doctor played by Ncuti Gatwa.
Sethu starred in "Jurassic World Dominion," "Now You See Me 2," and most recently as ruthless Rebel infiltrator Cinta Kaz in "Andor," appearing most prominently in the Aldhani heist arc. It might seem too soon for the show to be announcing Sethu as the next companion, but filming on the next season has already begun in Wales. Given how common leaks to the public are in the internet age, it's likely the casting news would've come out soon anyway.
The news might feel like the result of some drama behind the scenes with Millie Gibson, but most likely it's just a reflection of how much faster the production of "Doctor Who" has gotten in recent years, especially since the BBC's deal with Disney+. Still, it feels strange for Gibson's departure to be announced so soon after her first episode on the show. Although not every viewer loved her silly, chaotic debut episode, Gibson herself was a clear strong point. "Millie just is the companion," Ncuti Gatwa said in 2022. "She is full of talent, strength, she has a cheeky sparkle in her eye and is sharp as a razor." We don't know what season 14 has in store for her, but we hope it's enough to give Ruby her due.
Not the first time a companion has left this quickly
Before Ruby, companions like Martha, Donna, and Bill each got just one year in the TARDIS (give or take a few later specials), and they all still managed to make a strong, lasting impression on audiences. As the show itself has argued constantly over the past sixty years, how much time you have is a lot less important than what you do with it.
It's also possible that by having a lead character leave after just one season, showrunner Russell T. Davies is repeating a trick he pulled back in 2005. There, he had the Ninth Doctor (Christopher Eccleston) regenerate after a single season, which really helped to acclimate new viewers to the whole concept. The idea that one of a show's lead actors can just disappear and be replaced by a completely different-looking guy is a tough one to get used to, so it was best to rip that band-aid off sooner than later. Considering Davies has been trying to rebrand season 14 as season 1, he likely expects this upcoming era to be a jumping on point for a new generation of viewers. Letting Ruby leave so quickly, while jarring, might be the best way to set expectations going forward.
As for Varada Sethu herself? Based on everything we know so far, it seems likely she'll be right at home in the TARDIS. As one BBC source told The Mirror: "Varada is a real gem, Russell was just blown away by her talent. The cast and crew have really warmed to her, and he's sure the fans will too."
Millie Gibson's first and last season will premiere in May of 2024. So far, it looks like Varada Sethu's first season will debut in spring 2025.