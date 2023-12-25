Doctor Who Companion Ruby Sunday Is Another Mystery For The Doctor To Solve

There are always a lot of expectations going into a "Doctor Who" Christmas special, and that goes double for "The Church of Ruby Road." Whereas some Christmas specials have had the task of introducing a new Doctor, and other specials have had to introduce a new companion, this is the first in the show's history to introduce both Doctor and companion at the same time. And how does it do? Well, it mostly does fine. So far, Millie Gibson's been delightful as the clumsy Ruby Sunday, and Ncuti Gatwa is a lot of fun as the energetic, optimistic new Doctor.

If there is a downside to this episode, it's once again the villain. The bad luck goblins that Ruby and the Doctor face off against this episode are insanely silly, even by "Doctor Who" standards. It's not a dealbreaker since they're clearly not the episode's main focus, but for fans of season 5's "The Eleventh Hour" it's certainly disappointing. That episode also had to introduce a whole new Doctor and a whole new companion, and it still found time to give us a genuinely creepy, unique villain to center its story around.

But if you're one of the fans who preferred the era of the show run by Steven Moffat (seasons 5 through 10), there's still plenty to be excited about here. Although this episode's villains are very much the type you'd see in showrunner Russell T. Davies' era (seasons 1 through 4), the episode still borrows a trick from the Moffat years: This new companion, Ruby Sunday, is involved in some sort of mystery.