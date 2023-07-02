Everything We Know About Doctor Who Season 14

Russell T. Davies has not just returned to run the 60th Anniversary Specials — he's also sticking around to run the new season. If that name sounds familiar to you, that's because Davies was the guy who oversaw the first four seasons of the revived "Doctor Who," serving as showrunner throughout the tenures of Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant. He gave us some particularly controversial episodes like "Love and Monsters" and that ridiculous Slitheen two-parter, but he also gave us beloved classics like "Midnight" and "The Waters of Mars."

As time's gone by, Davies' era on the show has grown increasingly remembered as a stable, character-focused period. The Steven Moffat era (seasons 5 through 10) was flashier and more willing to play around with the time part of the show's space-time premise, but Davies excelled at building a strong cast of complex, lovable characters. Rory and Amy's life outside of the Doctor often felt paper thin, but viewers never doubted that Rose, Martha and Donna all lived full, complicated lives before the Doctor swooped in. Although the quality of each episode was still maddeningly inconsistent (as its always been in "Doctor Who"), Davies' lovable characters helped ensure that even the sloppiest episodes were still enjoyable.

Some fans have speculated that Moffat might also return to write an episode or two for the new season, but Moffat himself has shot that idea down. "It would be career madness even by my standard to go back into a junior capacity on a show I used to run," he told the Radio Times. "I would have to be insane to do that!"