Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Special Teaser Reveals Episode Titles

If you've been looking for some clarity regarding the 60th Anniversary Specials for "Doctor Who," you're in some luck: a new teaser's just dropped. It shows us some never-before-seen footage of the specials, plus it gives us the titles for all three of them. Special One is called "The Star Beast," implied to be focused primarily on Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) and the 10th/14th Doctor (David Tennant) reuniting under undoubtedly strange circumstances.

Special Two is called "Wild Blue Yonder." Right after giving us this title card, we're treated to some brief footage of Neil Patrick Harris's new character. He's wearing an evil-looking bow-tie and a top hat, and he's having a malevolent dance of sorts with the Doctor. We still don't know much about who Harris is playing; although his vibes are certainly reminiscent of the Master — possibly the Doctor's most famous recurring villain — it would seem premature to bring the character back so soon after Sacha Dhawan's portrayal. One alternate fan theory is that he's the Celestial Toymaker, a powerful, immortal being from the Hartnell era who also liked to mess around with the Doctor. Of course, for any concrete answers, we'll just have to wait and see.

Special Three is called "The Giggle." The teaser shows us very little for this one; just a quick clip of Donna poking a small furry alien in the eye and freaking out at the alien's response. Oh, Donna, how we've missed your loud reactions to weird alien shenanigans.