David Tennant And Catherine Tate Are Returning To Doctor Who For 60th Anniversary

When we last saw Donna Noble on "Doctor Who," she was busy being the most important woman in the whole wide universe for one shining moment when she saved all of reality from Davros and the Daleks. Unfortunately, in order for her mind to stay in one piece after that whole ordeal, the Doctor had to erase her memories of their time together. In Tate's last appearance as the character in the episode "The End of Time," the Doctor dropped in on Donna's wedding to Shaun Temple in 2010. Though he didn't greet the bride himself so as not to risk the preventative measures put in place in her brain, the Doctor left the gift of a winning lottery ticket with Donna's mother and grandfather (Yay Wilf!) to pass along to his very good friend.

With Donna's mind at risk of unravelling at the thought of her time on the TARDIS, how can she reunite with her former DoctorDonna compatriot and stay safe? We don't have those answers at the moment. In the press release, Davies remained vague about the details of the return of the Tenth Doctor and Donna Noble.

"They're back! And it looks impossible — first, we announce a new Doctor, and then an old Doctor, along with the wonderful Donna, what on earth is happening? Maybe this is a missing story. Or a parallel world. Or a dream, or a trick, or a flashback. The only thing I can confirm is that it's going to be spectacular, as two of our greatest stars reunite for the battle of a lifetime."

A battle, you say? What does that mean?! It's too bad that we don't have a TARDIS of our own to jump ahead and find out. I guess we'll just have to with until the 60th anniversary of "Doctor Who" in 2023 to find out.