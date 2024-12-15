The Best Doctor Who Christmas Special, According To IMDb

There's a lot of debate among the "Doctor Who" fandom over which showrunner is the best at Christmas specials: Russell T. Davies (who rans seasons 1-4, and returned as of season 14) or Steven Moffat (who ran seasons 5 through 10). The debate is made simpler by how showrunner Chris Chibnall (seasons 11-13) inexplicably decided to make New Year's Day specials instead, so this debate only comes down to Davies v Moffat. They both have different approaches to the format of a Christmas episode, so a lot of this comes down to simple taste.

Davies took a pretty dark approach. His first Christmas special, "The Christmas Invasion," revolved around aliens who tried to get one third of humanity to throw themselves off of buildings, and it ends on the surprisingly brutal note of the new Doctor killing Harriet Jones' political career after she blows the fleeing aliens up. The Doctor vs. Harriet dispute is a messy, bitter one with no clear answers; there are zero warm fuzzy holiday vibes here. Davies' specials may technically take place during the holidays, but they could all easily be reworked as a regular episode without much effort.

Meanwhile, 2010's "A Christmas Carol," Steven Moffat's first holiday special, is Christmas-y to its very core. The whole thing is inspired by Charles Dickens' novella of the same title, with the Doctor serving as the ghost of an old greedy grouch's past, present, and future. The whole thing is very sappy and sweet, playing out like a whimsical fairytale. Most importantly, it ends on a happy note, with lots of singing and hugging and snow. Is the episode as strong as the Muppets' take on the same Dickens' story? Not quite, but we give it points for trying.

It's no surprise that "A Christmas Carol" is rated 8.5 on IMDb, and is now the highest-rated Christmas episode in the show's history. (Well, there's one exception — scroll down a bit for that.)