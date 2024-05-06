Doctor Who Review: Just As Fun, Cheesy And Heartfelt As Ever

It's a strange time to be a Whovian. The show has recently switched showrunners yet again, but this time it's to someone we already know. Russell T. Davies ran "Doctor Who" from seasons 1 through 4; although he was controversial back in his day, the fandom warmed to him more than ever the moment he was out the door, replaced by the less character-focused Steven Moffat. For years, the Moffat vs Davies debate raged across the fandom, before the unambiguously disappointing Chibnall era (seasons 11-13) made the whole thing feel a little trivial. Once we were offered neither inventive timey-wimey plots nor compelling characters to follow, both Moffat and Davies seemed perfectly fine.

When Davies first returned for a string of 60th Anniversary specials last year, this idea was only reinforced; the episodes were often cheesy and the sci-fi plotlines rarely held up to scrutiny, but there was a clear heart and style to the episodes that the Chibnall era lacked. The camera moved around with vibrant intentionality, rather than the stiff, heavy close-up approach of the Chibnall years. The chemistry between Donna and the Fourteenth Doctor was as charming as fans could've hoped, and that energy continued even in the Christmas special, where all the familiar faces from the RTD era had been left behind.

"The Church of Ruby Road" promised to be the start of a new season — arguably season 14, but technically season 1 of a new show — with an entirely fresh feel. Davies may technically be a step back into the past, but the Christmas special promised a step forward into new, unprecedented territory. So with the two episodes provided to critics so far, how has the new season held up to that promise?